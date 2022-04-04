Karauli communal clashes: 'PM Narendra Modi should come forward and condemn violence', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

PM should come forward and condemn the violence in Karauli, irrespective of who's responsible for it, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, reported ANI.

Law and order should prevail. Be it Hindu, Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished, added Gehlot on Karauli stone-pelting during religious procession on Apr 2.

Stones were pelted on a procession being taken out on the occasion of Hindu New Year Day on Saturday after which two groups came face to face. Many shops were set ablaze in the incident.

To control the situation, curfew was imposed on Saturday (April 2) and the Internet was also shut down as a precautionary measure.

The Rajasthan Police have arrested 46 people, detained seven and impounded 21 vehicles even as the curfew continued and Internet remained shut in Rajasthan's Karauli which witnessed riots on April 2.

Bharatpur Range Inspector General of Police Prasanna Kumar Khamesra confirmed the arrests on Monday.

He said that after stone pelting took place during the procession in the Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and took seven in police custody for interrogation.

"So far 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people were arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been taken into police custody for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four wheelers were also seized by the police during this period," said Khamsera.

