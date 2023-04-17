Kapil Sibal raises 8 points on manner in which Atiq Ahmed was killed

Kapil Sibal | File Photo

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by three assailants on Saturday, April 15 in Prayagraj while they were being taken for medical checkup. The incident was captured on camera of media persons and it happened on live television. Surprisingly, all three assasins surrendered as soon as they gunned down Atiq and his brother.

The killing has raised eyebrows in the political circle with many dubbing it as an extra-judicial killing and calling out the lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. Whilst government appointed panel probes the killing, here are eight points that thicken the mystery surrounding this killing.

Kipal Sibal raises 8 points thickening the mystery of the killing

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in his tweet wrote that it is odd Atiq and Ashraf were being taken for a medical check up at 10 pm without any prevalent medical emergency.

He further raised questions on how the three killers had sophisticated weapons and were unknown to each other. He also pointed out that the killers were indeed well trained to shoot.

Sibal also pointed out that all three accused persons surredering before the cops.

Here's what he wrote, "Atiq & Ashraf (The art of elimination) Odd: 1) 10pm for medical check up ? 2) No medical emergency 3) made victims walk 4) open to media? 5) assassins unknown to each other at the spot ? 6) weapons above 7lakhs 7) well trained to shoot ! 8) All 3 surrendered."

What transpired?

Former MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The brothers were in police custody and were being taken to a medical college for a checkup when three individuals pretending to be media personnel opened fire and killed them. The assailants have been identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh, who confessed to the crime and stated that they did it to gain notoriety. They planned the attack after the police took Atiq and Ashraf into custody last Thursday.

One of the attackers, Arun Maurya, admitted that they failed to recognize the police cordon around the brothers and were apprehended while fleeing the scene. Sunny Singh said that they had planned to kill the brothers on March 26 when they appeared in court for a hearing in another case.

The killers' criminal past

Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter from Hamirpur district of UP, with 17 criminal cases filed against him, including charges of attempted murder and robbery. Lawlesh Tiwari is from Banda district and also has a criminal record. Arun Maurya, from Kasganj district, is accused of killing a police constable.

Judicial probe

The UP government's home department has established a three-member judicial commission to investigate the murders. The commission, formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, will be headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, with former Director General Subesh Kumar Singh and District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni serving as its other members. The commission has two months to complete its investigation and submit its findings to the state government.