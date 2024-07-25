Kanwar Yatra: 80% Of Kanwar Makers Are Muslims - Their Devotion To Bhole Remains Unaffected

Kanwar Yatra 2024 | PTI

Dehradun: Amidst the ongoing debate over displaying the names of hawkers and eateries along the Kanwar route, it has emerged that over 80% of the people involved in the Kanwar making business are Muslims. Despite recent governmental orders and conditional stays imposed by the Supreme Court, these artisans remain unfazed, dedicating their efforts to the annual religious event.

The Kanwar is a bamboo contraption with attachments to carry Ganga jal, elaborately decorated and priced according to the intricacy of the decoration. As the Kanwar fair sets up in Bat Island and Pantdeep Parking in Haridwar, thousands of people from Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Delhi, and other regions gather to partake in this business. Prices of these Kanwars range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 30,000.

The Muslim artisans are not perturbed by the orders from the Uttarakhand and UP governments, nor by the conditional stay imposed by the Supreme Court. They assert that making and implementing the order is the government's responsibility, while they dedicate their three months to Bhole (Lord Shiva).

For Rehan, a resident of Bijnore, making Kanwar is his family business. “My family has been in this business for the last 35 years. I am a Muslim, but Shiva devotees interact with me with great respect and buy bamboo and wood from us. We pay them the same respect. I am lucky that I am able to provide them (Hindus) some help so that they can perform their Puja,” he said.

When asked about the recent government orders for nameplates in hotels and dhabas, Rehan said: “This is the government’s job. It does not matter to us. At the Kanwar fair, no one asks us which community we belong to. Even the administration provides us the space to set up temporary shops and nobody asks our caste, religion, or anything else.”

The laborers hired by the contractors are Muslims too. Mehtab and Imtiaz Ahmed are from Meerut and have come to Haridwar to make Kanwar. Similarly, another worker, Shamsher, is from Bihar and arrives in Haridwar two to three months prior to Srawan to ensure the Kanwars are ready before the Yatra begins.

Faizal, another key figure in the business, manages a shop at the fair and employs 10-15 workers, all Muslims. Despite his dedication over the past 5-6 years, Faizal expresses disappointment this year. “Something has changed this time. There are things I can’t explain,” he says, though he continues to affirm his respect for Shiva devotees, “Shiv Bhakt (Bhole) is the same for us as for Hindus. We dedicate three months entirely to Bhole.”

Fakir Ali from Meerut, involved in the business for 40 years, reflects on the unbroken tradition, “We have Kanwars ranging from 2,000 to 30,000 rupees. We have never faced any problems in this business.”

Shiva devotees, too, express their appreciation for the craftsmanship. Manish Chaudhry, a resident of Nazibabad said every year he takes part in Kanwar Yatra and purchase Kanwar from Fakir Bhai. “This is a symbol of brotherhood, where a Muslim crafts the Kanwar and a Hindu buys it. There is no discrimination here,” he said highlighting the unity and mutual respect that transcends religious boundaries during the Kanwar Yatra.

This harmonious coexistence and shared devotion stand as a testament to the spirit of the Kanwar Yatra, underscoring that the essence of the festival is beyond religious affiliations.