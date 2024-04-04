Kanpur: SP MLA Irfan Solanki Calls Himself 'Janwar' In Court, Fears Being Killed In Police Encounter (VIRAL VIDEO)

x

A dramatic scene unfolded at the MP-MLA session court in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday when one of the accused in the Jajmau arson case, Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, expressed suspicion about a potential encounter by the UP police. While being escorted to the court under tight security, Solanki also repeatedly referred to himself as an "animal".

There was anticipation for the court to deliver its decision on the matter; however, once again, the matter was postponed. Solanki is currently incarcerated in Maharajganj jail in connection with the case.

Upon arrival inside the court premises, during a brief interaction with the media, he questioned the circumstances in which he was being produced, asking, "Did I come for the police commissioner's appointment or for the court's? Why was I kept in the police line for two hours? Was I also supposed to encounter? I hope there's no such news about me."

He also repeatedly called himself an "animal" while he was being taken out the court.

Watch the videos here:

Police want to Encounter me- Haji Irfan Solanki. https://t.co/Qq0VUMb7N3 pic.twitter.com/8djGiWU65U — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 4, 2024

Jailed Samajwadi party leader Irfan Solanki who was brought to a court in Kanpur from Maharajganj jail. Visibly agitated Irfan Solanki could be heard repeating the word "जानवर" (Animal) to a media query.



Video by @dileepsinghlive pic.twitter.com/GWVX7MVska — Mister J. - مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) April 4, 2024

Special Judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi of the MP-MLA session court has scheduled a re-hearing in the case for April 6.

The Jajmau arson case stems from a fire that broke out at the home of Nazir Fatima in the Defense Colony of Jajmau on November 7th, 2022. Hearings have been ongoing against Irfan, Rizwan, Mo. Sharif, Shaukat Ali, and Israel Aatawala. Besides Solanki, Rizwan, Shaukat Ali, and Israel Aatawala are also detained in Kanpur jail. Meanwhile, Mohammad Sharif has been released on bail.

The prosecution and defense concluded their arguments on March 1st. Subsequently, March 14 was initially set for the decision, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed to March 22. Afterwards, the file was reopened for discussion, and March 28 was scheduled for a re-hearing. However, due to incomplete documentation, April 4 was set for the decision.