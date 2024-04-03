UP: Inmates Refusing Food As Fear Grips Banda Jail Amidst Allegations Of Poisoning Gangster Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari | File photo

Banda: Allegations of poisoning surrounding the death of Mukhtar Ansari within Banda jail have sparked fear among inmates, leading many to refrain from consuming jail food over apprehensions of potential poisoning attempts.

Despite initial post-mortem reports attributing Mukhtar's demise to a heart attack, opposition parties have raised suspicions of foul play, claiming the mafia don was poisoned while in custody.

Mukhtar's brother, Afzal Ansari, alleges that Mukhtar was administered poison twice within 40 days preceding his death. The atmosphere within the jail has turned tense, with senior inmates opting to consume raw tomatoes with added salt and plain rotis, shunning the regular meals amidst fears of contamination.

The paranoia has permeated to the extent that many prisoners are refraining from engaging in recreational activities such as watching television.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav weighed in on Tuesday, casting doubt on the naturalness of Mukhtar's demise. He even demanded a probe.

A senior jail official told this reporter on the telephone that after the death of Mukhtar on March 28 fear has gripped jail inmates. The jail Superintendent and senior doctor in jail had addressed inmates in an attempt to dispel the fear. They also informed about the previous health history of Mukhtar and twice he had suffered heart attack when he was in Ropar jail.

In response to the heightened tension, Banda jail has been placed on high alert, with authorities taking precautionary measures to safeguard against potential threats, including an alleged plot to harm the senior jail superintendent. The increased police presence and stringent monitoring of inmate movement have exacerbated concerns among the prisoner population.

Prisoners appearing in court have reported witnessing regular police flag marches within the jail premises, coupled with restrictions on inter-prisoner communication and movement.

The stringent measures have effectively isolated inmates, with limited access to external communication or news sources, creating an environment of palpable tension and apprehension.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj has sought to allay fears, asserting that the situation within the jail remains normal and refuting claims of widespread fear among inmates. “The atmosphere inside the jail is normal. There is nothing to fear about,” he said.

The circumstances surrounding Mukhtar Ansari's demise continue to remain shrouded in ambiguity, with conflicting narratives emerging regarding the events leading up to his death.

Mukhtar, a prominent figure in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, passed away late Thursday night due to a cardiac arrest, after being transferred to the Medical College for treatment. However, allegations of foul play persist, with his family attributing his death to poisoning, further complicating an already murky situation.