Uttar Pradesh: Spouses Of Late Gangster- Politician Mukhtar Ansari Miss His Funeral

Mukhtar Ansari Funeral |

Afsha Ansari, Shaishta Praveen, and Zainab Fatima, spouses of the late Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad, and Ashraf respectively, were noticeably missing from the somber proceedings. All the three are proclaimed offenders.

Afsha Ansari, married to former five-time MLA and renowned gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, faces a significant legal quagmire with nine cases against her, including charges under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, and a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her head.

Similarly, Shaishta Praveen, wife of the slain mafia don Atiq Ahmad, carries a similar reward of Rs 50,000 on her head. Zainab Fatima, wife of Ashraf, Atiq's brother, has not yet had a bounty announced for her capture.The absence of these women from their husbands' final rites reflects a recurring theme in the nexus between crime and politics in the region. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in front of TV cameras in Prayagraj almost a year back.

Legal Challenges Surrounding Wives Of Gangster-Politicians Mukhtar Anasari

Wives of two other gangster-politicians also missed their husbands' funerals due to legal entanglements. Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing Afsha Ansari and Shaishta Parveen, intensifying their efforts with frequent raids to apprehend the elusive fugitives. Meanwhile, Zainab Fatima remains under the radar without a specified reward for her capture.

The complex legal landscape surrounding these women extends beyond their direct involvement in criminal activities attributed to their late husbands. For instance, Afsha Ansari faces scrutiny in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Vikas Construction, a firm linked to her, Mukhtar's brothers-in-law, and others in 2022.

Mukhtar Ansari's Funeral

Mukhtar Ansari's funeral, held in his hometown Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district, drew a crowd of mourners, including family members such as his son Umar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari, the Ghazipur MP. Heavy police presence was evident, emphasizing the delicate balance of maintaining law and order amidst the high-profile gathering.

The ongoing saga involving these women underscores the intricate challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in Uttar Pradesh, navigating the murky waters where crime and politics converge, while pursuing justice against those evading the law.