UP Constable Faces Disciplinary Action For WhatsApp Status Supporting Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari

DCP Abhijeet Shanker | X, Lucknow Police

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has initiated action against its constable posted at Bakshi-ka-Talab police station after it was found that he had put up a WhatsApp status in support of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away on Thursday in Banda hospital.

DCP Abhijeet Shanker of the North District stated, "Given the implementation of the model code of conduct, the police department has begun communicating with the Election Commission to request permission for the suspension of Constable Faiyaz Khan." He further said, "The constable has breached the regulations outlined in the police service manual and has demonstrated behavior inconsistent with disciplinary norms."

Shanker mentioned, "Upon receiving approval from the EC, we will proceed with the suspension and pursue necessary legal measures." Regarding the incident, he stated, "The inspector at BKT police station notified us about the WhatsApp status, prompting our investigation."

According to reports, Constable Faiyaz Khan allegedly supported Mukhtar Ansari on his WhatsApp status, and his colleagues have revealed that he harboured doubts about Ansari's death.

Mukhtar Ansari, 63, a former MLA with over 60 criminal cases pending in UP and Punjab, died at Banda Medical College after suffering a cardiac arrest. Prohibitory orders were imposed in UP, along with special police deployment. Ansari had complained of abdominal pain.