Kanpur Shocker: Father Attacked By Youths After Confronting Alleged Eve-Teasing Of 9-Year-Old Daughter

Representative Photo

In a shocking incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a father of a 9-year-old girl said he was beaten up by a group of youths afer he confronted them for allegedly eve-teasing his daughter.

According to the father, a youth harassed the girl multiple times while she was on her way to her school. After she told her parents about the harassment, the father said he went to confront the man.

Watch the video below

Following this, the man launched an aggressive attack on the father, causing him to bleed profusely. Reports indicate that a group of 10-12 youths mercilessly beat the father.

However, the Kanpur police said the assault was a result of an argument. The authorities did not comment on the alleged harassment the 9-year-old faced.

Uttar Pradesh has repeatedly come under scanner for rising crimes against women and girls. In March, a group of men stripped a woman and mercilessly beat her in Mainpuri. As the woman continues to plead the accused to let her go, the attackers forcefully strip her. The accused individuals were reportedly identified as Narendra Kumar, Rajeev, Deepu, and Krishna Murari. They have been have been charged with offences including molestation and assault.