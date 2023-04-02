Kanpur: Charred body recovered from debris as fire in hosiery market still burning after 3 days

The fire that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s biggest hosiery market at Kanpur in the wee hours on Friday is yet to be doused completely after three days. To control the fire the state government has now called upon teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). Meanwhile, the rescue teams have recovered a charred body from the debris of a hosiery market.

Expert team from IIT called in to inspect

To find the reasons and measures to check such incidents in future, the UP government has called upon a team of experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The IIT team has said that it can only inspect after the fire is completely doused and waiting for it. The Director General Fire Service of UP, Avinash Chandra said that it might take a few more hours to bring the situation in full control.

Fire causes massive damage, goods worth several thousand crores gutted

The district administration of Kanpur informed that the fire was intense and could not be controlled in 72 hours. While the fire engulfed all the towers in Hamraz complex completely, it spread in the nearby market also. In Arjan and Nafees Tower of Hamraz complex 400 shops were completely gutted. The roadside market of readymade garments behind the Hamraz complex too caught fire on Saturday.

It is said that goods worth several thousand crores have been gutted in fire at the Kanpur hosiery market. The Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brijesh Pathak and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav visited the spot on Friday and Saturday respectively. Akhilesh Yadav said that the traders of hosiery market have suffered a loss of at least Rs 3000 crores hence they be given compensation as well as new place for shops.