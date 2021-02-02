'Kanoon wapsi nahi toh ghar wapsi nahi': BKU's Rakesh Tikait says farmers' protest will not end before October

PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

PM Modi quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said - we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi said at the all-party meet.

The tension between the government and farmers protesting the farm laws has escalated after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.