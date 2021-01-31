There won't be any agreement under pressure, says Rakesh Tikait

PM Modi had on Saturday said that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

PM Modi quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said - we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi said at the all-party meet.

The tension between the government and farmers protesting the farm laws has escalated after the violence which broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)