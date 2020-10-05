Kanimozhi detained on way to Raj Bhavan in Chennai

Chennai

DMK women’s wing leader and MP Kanimozhi was on Monday evening detained along with scores of cadres in Chennai while attempting to undertake a candlelight rally towards Raj Bhavan condemning the Hathras gang-rape. Cadres blocked the police van that attempted to take Kanimozhi away and she got down to appeal to them to maintain peace. She was later released.

Earlier at the rally, Kanimozhi said after BJP came to power, “violence against women, Dalit women and kids have increased in India.” Targetting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, she said, “A CM, who is keen on saving cows, is not protecting women and girl children.”

She said BJP was trying to portray a different picture of the Hathras incident claiming there was no rape or caste-based violence. “They are casting aspersions on the victim’s version. This is what BJP and RSS are doing to women. This anti-women, anti-people BJP govt must be thrown out,” she said. Congress held protects in Tamil Nadu to slam the Hathras case and the manhandling of Rahul Gandhi by UP Police.

Earlier, flagging off the rally, DMK chief MK Stalin sought a court-monitored pr­o­be into the Hathras case.