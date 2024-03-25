Kangana Ranaut REACTS To ‘Kya Bhav Chal Raha Hai Mandi Mein..?’ Message Posted On Cong Leader Supriya Shrinate’s Meta Accounts

Photo Via Instagram

Kangana Ranaut responded to the controversial message allegedly posted by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on social media. She shared her thoughts on Monday, saying that we should break free from unfair judgments about women. She highlighted the importance of not focusing on women's bodies and not using the challenges faced by sex workers as insults. Ranaut stressed that every woman deserves respect and dignity.

In a post on X she said,"Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity…"

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

After the announcement of her candidature from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut found herself targeted in a vicious online attack that appears to be led by Congress leaders and their supporters. This included a barrage of sexual innuendos and abuses hurled at Ranaut.

In one such incident that drew significant attention was a now-deleted Instagram post by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. In the post, Shrinate posted an image of Ranaut along with the caption, "Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the This attack on Ranaut wasn't isolated, as other Congress supporters and leaders joined in.rate system in Mandi is?)"

This attack on Ranaut wasn't isolated, as other Congress supporters and leaders joined in.

Reacting to the incident, BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla denounced Shrinate's actions, describing them as "disgusting." He said that those who are behind this should be hold accountable. "... Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi..."

#WATCH | BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "... Supriya Shrinate has made disgusting comment and poster on Kangana Ranut who has been given a Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi..." pic.twitter.com/lk4ZFEskPg — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

After receiving criticism, Shrinate deleted the post and claimed that it was not done by her as her account was hacked and instead blamed her parody account.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported."

However, as per reports, there is evidence, including a video from her official Instagram account that suggests otherwise.

So here's video to prove it was Supriya Shrinate's official Instagram account. https://t.co/AL3OiiGB8U pic.twitter.com/c36TpDSAbt — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) March 25, 2024

Despite Shrinate's claim, questions lingered regarding the origin of the offensive content shared on her official platform and its connection to her purported account.