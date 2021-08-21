'Kalyan Singh leaves behind an indelible contribution': PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others mourn veteran leader's demise

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday (21 August, 2021), informed SGPGI.

The 89-year-old veteran leader's death happened due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital further informed. He breathed his last 9:15 pm tonight.

Singh was appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1991, but resigned following the demolition of the Babri Masjid by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He became Chief Minister for a second term in 1997, but was removed by his party, Bhartiya Janata Party, in 1999, and left the BJP, forming his own party.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and other Union Minister and political leaders mourned the veteran leader's, popularly known as 'Babuji', demise and remembered his contributions to Indian politics.

Here's how all the leaders mourned the passing of the former Chief Minister:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:10 PM IST