'Saddened beyond words': PM Modi after former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away, says 'generations will remain forever grateful to him'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders in mourning the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. Singh died today in New Delhi due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.



"Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women", PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions", the Prime Minister added.

"I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti", PM Modi said while sharing a picture with the late BJP veteran.

Prime Minister last month had expressed concerns over Singh's deteriorating health conditions and wished him speedy recovery from his ailment.

On Friday, the hospital authorities informed that the BJP veteran's health condition was critical. Senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the leader at the hospital earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kalyan Singh at the ICU on Friday.

In a statement, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) said that Singh died due to sepsis and multi organ failure.

"Former Uttar Pradesh CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passes away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure," read the statement.



He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for two terms—from June '91 to December '92 and then from September '97 to November '99. His tenure as chief minister had been controversial—he was still holding the position when a mob of Hindu karsevaks brought down the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.





Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:23 PM IST