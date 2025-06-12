 Kaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls Chandrasekhar Rao Family ‘True Enemies’ Of The State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls Chandrasekhar Rao Family ‘True Enemies’ Of The State

Kaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls Chandrasekhar Rao Family ‘True Enemies’ Of The State

The CM said that he would present detailed facts and documents related to the Kaleshwaram Project within two days. He also ruled out the possibility of anyone from the KCR family being inducted into the Congress.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Amid ruckus over the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack against the family of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing them of being the "true enemies" of the state.

The CM said that he would present detailed facts and documents related to the Kaleshwaram Project within two days.

He also ruled out the possibility of anyone from the KCR family being inducted into the Congress.

"As long as I am in power, there will be no entry for KCR's family into Congress," Reddy said.

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Read Also
Punjabi Social Media Influencer Kamal Kaur Found Dead In Parked Car In Bathinda's Adesh Medical...
article-image

He further accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing Telangana's development, calling him "the biggest hurdle to the state's progress."

"Kishan Reddy is the biggest hurdle to Telangana's progress," Reddy said.

Speaking about BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's letter to her father, KCR, the Telangana CM labelled it a "film-style drama" for attention.

Earlier, Kavitha took potshots at the leaders of her party. Without naming anyone, she said that when her father, KCR, received notices in relation to the Kaleshwaram probe, no plan of action was set up.

Read Also
Bengaluru Road Rage: Woman Hurls Abuses At Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision Outside Petrol...
article-image

"When KCR is given notices, there is no action plan. Instead of teaching me, tell me what is your action plan. Twitter tweets are not enough. Shouldn't we be on the ground?" Kavitha said, adding, "During the Delhi liquor policy, when I went to KCR and wanted to resign, he said that they can't face me, and that's why the case has been filed against you."

The BRS MLC further criticised people in her party, labelling them "converts."

"Is it okay to say there are converts? Coverts should be controlled, and KCR should be protected," Kavitha said, adding, "If BRS is weak, BJP and Congress will become strong."

Meanwhile, KCR on Wednesday appeared before the PC Ghosh Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Heavy police deployment was witnessed at Hyderabad's BRK Bhavan ahead of his appearance.

Read Also
'Rise Of India And China Creating Complex Global Equilibrium With Regional Tensions,' Says EAM...
article-image

Previously, BRS MLA and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who previously served as Finance Minister in the BRS government, appeared before the commission.

Justice PC Ghose Commission on Tuesday issued summons to former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who also served as a minister during the BRS regime, in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Commission, which has been probing financial and procedural lapses in the multi-crore irrigation project, directed the three political leaders to appear for questioning in the first week of June.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...