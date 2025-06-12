Kaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls Chandrasekhar Rao Family ‘True Enemies’ Of The State

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | File Pic

Hyderabad: Amid ruckus over the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack against the family of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing them of being the "true enemies" of the state.

The CM said that he would present detailed facts and documents related to the Kaleshwaram Project within two days.

He also ruled out the possibility of anyone from the KCR family being inducted into the Congress.

"As long as I am in power, there will be no entry for KCR's family into Congress," Reddy said.

He further accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing Telangana's development, calling him "the biggest hurdle to the state's progress."

"Kishan Reddy is the biggest hurdle to Telangana's progress," Reddy said.

Speaking about BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's letter to her father, KCR, the Telangana CM labelled it a "film-style drama" for attention.

Earlier, Kavitha took potshots at the leaders of her party. Without naming anyone, she said that when her father, KCR, received notices in relation to the Kaleshwaram probe, no plan of action was set up.

"When KCR is given notices, there is no action plan. Instead of teaching me, tell me what is your action plan. Twitter tweets are not enough. Shouldn't we be on the ground?" Kavitha said, adding, "During the Delhi liquor policy, when I went to KCR and wanted to resign, he said that they can't face me, and that's why the case has been filed against you."

The BRS MLC further criticised people in her party, labelling them "converts."

"Is it okay to say there are converts? Coverts should be controlled, and KCR should be protected," Kavitha said, adding, "If BRS is weak, BJP and Congress will become strong."

Meanwhile, KCR on Wednesday appeared before the PC Ghosh Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Heavy police deployment was witnessed at Hyderabad's BRK Bhavan ahead of his appearance.

Previously, BRS MLA and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who previously served as Finance Minister in the BRS government, appeared before the commission.

Justice PC Ghose Commission on Tuesday issued summons to former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former Minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender, who also served as a minister during the BRS regime, in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

The Commission, which has been probing financial and procedural lapses in the multi-crore irrigation project, directed the three political leaders to appear for questioning in the first week of June.

