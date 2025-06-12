 Punjabi Social Media Influencer Kamal Kaur Found Dead In Parked Car In Bathinda's Adesh Medical University; Police Suspect Murder
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Punjab: Punjab Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of Kamal Kaur, a popular social media influencer, was found inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night. Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, had a good online presence with more than 3.83 lakh followers on Instagram, where she was known for her regular reels, some of which had sparked controversy in the past due to the use of obscene language.

Police Suspect Murder Done Elsewhere, Body Dumped Later

According to the police, the vehicle in which her body was found is registered in Ludhiana district. Preliminary findings suggest that Kaur may have been murdered elsewhere and her body was then transported and abandoned in the car at the university's parking area.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said that a forensic team has been called to examine the scene and collect evidence. “Prima facie, there seems to be something suspicious. We are treating this as a case of murder and an FIR is being registered accordingly,” Kondal stated, as quoted by the Times of India.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the suspected murder and to identify those involved.

