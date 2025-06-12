 Bengaluru Road Rage: Woman Hurls Abuses At Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision Outside Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral
Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Bengaluru Road Rage: Woman Hurls Abuses At Bleeding Biker After Car-Bike Collision Outside Petrol Pump; Video Goes Viral | (Photo Courtesy: X/@gharkekalesh)

Bengaluru: An undated video filmed at a petrol pump in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, wherein a woman can be heard hurling abuses at a man after a reported collision between her car and his bike.

In the clip, the woman, visibly agitated, points her camera at her severely damaged Renault Kwid, claiming that the biker crashed into her vehicle while driving out of the petrol station. The car’s fender and bumper appear completely ripped apart. In contrast, the Royal Enfield bike involved in the incident appears largely unaffected.

Trigger warning: The video embedded below contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video also shows the condition of the biker, who can be seen bleeding heavily from his mouth. He is shown standing outside the petrol pump, trying to wash the blood off with water from a bottle, while the woman continues recording and hurling profanities at him.

“Nothing happened to his bike, everything is fine; look at my car,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. She goes on to allege that the man is "acting" and demands the fuel station bill as proof from the staff.

Later in the video, the woman turns the camera to a grey car passing through the petrol station, claiming her own vehicle had been parked beside it when the biker crashed into it while exiting.

As of now, no police action has reportedly been taken against either party involved. However, the video has triggered intense criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens condemning the woman's foul language and insensitivity towards the injured man.

