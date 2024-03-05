Kala Jatheri & Madam Minz Love Story: All About The Big Fat Gangster Wedding That Is Keeping Cops On Their Toes

Big Fat Gangster Wedding: All About Kala Jatheri & Madam Minz Wedding That's Keeping Cops On Their Toes | Twitter

New Delhi: A court allowed gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jatheri, to leave prison temporarily to get married to another gangster or lady don of Rajasthan called Madam Minz, she is also known as Anuradha Choudhary. Anuradha is also called 'Revolver Rani' of Rajasthan. Their marriage is scheduled on Tuesday (March 12). The court also allowed him to attend the other rituals of the marriage on the next day. Kala Jatheri, lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, and his girlfriend were arrested by the Delhi Police in July 2021.

Who Is Kala Jatheri?

Sandeep is accused of running a criminal gang under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and he also faces serious against him. Jatheri faces 15 cases in Delhi, which include charges for murder, extortion, and various other serious crimes. Additionally, he has more than 25 pending cases against him in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. The court instructed the Delhi Police to ensure Jatheri's security while he is on parole.

Kala Jatheri & Revolver Rani arrest | File

Sandeep became famous after a well-known wrestler named Sagar Dhankhad was murdered in enmity. Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri was related to wrestler Sagar Dhankhad, and because of this, Sandeep allegedly threatened another wrestler named Sushil Kumar. Sandeep is facing several criminal cases in different states.

Gangster Kala Jatheri | X

Lawrence Bishnoi connection

Kala Jatheri is also associated with the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is also lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi. Lawrence Bishnoi also helped Kala Jatheri inside jail and also supported him. There are also reports that Kala Jatheri led Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Rajasthan and Delhi on the instructions of Bishnoi.

Cops ensuring Jatheri doesn't flee from marriage ceremony

The court decided to let Sandeep attend his wedding ceremony on March 12 and a homecoming event on March 13. He had requested this temporary release so he could get married, which his family had arranged for March 12. The court also ordered the police to ensure his safety during these events. The wedding ceremony will begin at around 10 AM in the morning and will end by 4 PM in the afternoon.

Kala Jatheri will be taken to the village of Jathedi in Sonipat in Haryana. The even will begin at around 10 AM in the morning and end at around 1 PM in the afternoon on March 13. The homecoming ceremony will be held on March 13. Kala Jatheri had applied for parole on humanitarian grounds for his wedding to the gangster Madam Minz.

Keeping in mind Jathedi’s notorious past, Delhi cops are deploying their most efficient officials to ensure Jatheri doesn't make attempts to flee from custofy using the "marriage" opportunity. The sleuths will also keep an eye on the attendees who may be on the police radar for their criminal records at the big gangster wedding. Also, he will receive protection from the policemen to ward off any threat from rival gangsters who may pose as guests at the ceremony.

Love Story Of The Gangsters

They both met each other for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up in falling in love with each other. They both were apprehended by the police in 2021. Anuradha got bail and Kala Jatheri remains in jail till date. However, Anuradha kept meeting Kala Jatheri who was lodged inside jail on regular basis. Now, they both are getting married to each other.

Who Is Gangster 'Madam Minz'?

Anuradha alias Madam Minz, belonged to an ordinary family and is a resident of Alfasar village in Sikar District of Rajasthan. She landed up in the world of crime after she was duped by her partner in stock market and had a debt of over Rs 1 crore. There are reports that she is well educated and holds a degree in computer applications.

Anuradha alias Madam Minz | X

Madam Minz | X

Read Also Punjab Police Nabs Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Close Aide Chhota Mani In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

Madam Minz in police custody | X

Anuradha who is also termed as 'Revolver Rani', has informed the court that she has left the world of crime permanently and will never return to it in her life. Now, she stays with the elderly parents of Kala Jathedi and takes care of them. Jathedi was impressed with her behaviour with his parents and proposed marriage to her. There are also reports that Madam Minz is now studying law with an intention to help her husband to get out of jail.