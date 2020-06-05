Kailash Vijayvargiya: One Nation, One PM, One Emblem

As a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in my childhood and teen years, we used to shout a slogan, “A country can’t have two constitutions, two Prime Ministers, and two national emblems.” Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had coined this slogan. As a child, I never fully understood it, but I could comprehend Dr Mookerjee sacrificed his life in Kashmir to integrate the nation. I also knew the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru did not listen to his homeminister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and imposed Article 370 to appease a handful of Muslims.

Eminent personalities such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Morarji Desai opposed the Article and some Congress leaders supported them. It is the same as when INC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi opposed the abrogationof the article, whereasmany Congress leaders welcomed the decision.We thought that Article 35 (A), which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked, but home minister Amit Shah made the abrogation of Article 370 possible. Within 24 hours, the state was divided into two centrally-governed Union Territories.

Marking the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, October 31, 2019, both, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir were declared UTs. This was home minister Shah’s way of integrating the nationand paying tribute to Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India. Several such phenomenal and historic decisions were made since May 30, 2019,from the first year of the second term of the Modi government.

This was a dream come true for me, for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has risen as the world leader during this apocalyptical crisis. The far sightedness of our Prime Minister has saved the nation from the pandemic to a great extent. He has paved the way for the nation to become self-reliant. The introduction of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 is an example that this government keeps its promises when in power. The Modi government has also laid the foundation of the construction of the much coveted and highly disputed Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. Modi government is working for the welfare of the poor, labourers, farmers, industries, women, elderly and students. Each category was kept in mind while designing the relief fund of Rs20-lakh crore.

PM Modi’s first tenure was as golden. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel — LPG. Children now do not collect wood for cooking, but go to school. Eight crore families now have access to LPG cylinders. Modi government has done remarkable work for education, health, infrastructure and sanitation. Electrification of rural regions is also going on rapidly. The government has also been able to fulfil the dreams of owning a house by the poor under the PM Awas Yojana.

We dreamt of abrogating the Article 370 and the Modi government has been successful in fulfilling it. Today, we not just look at Bharatiya Janata Party as the largest political party in the world in terms of primary membership, but also as the party of home minister Amit Shah, who made possible the revocation of Article 370 and triple talaq.

Countries like China and Pakistan surely had opposed the decision, but Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan,France, UAE and a couple of other countries supported us by calling it as an internal matter. The Modi governmenthas succeeded inuniting thenationamid the pandemic. He recently visited Odisha and West Bengalto evaluate the loss caused by Cyclone Amphan. PM Modi announced a central assistance of Rs1,000 crore for West Bengal, despite the antics of its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Our salute to a legend like PM Narendra Modi, who transformed challenges into opportunities.