'Kahin Mic Wale Ka Naam Rahul Toh Nahi?': Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Microphone Malfunctions During Poll Rally In Varanasi (VIDEO)

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani, during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, asked if the mic which was malfunctioning belonged to a person named Rahul.

Soon after this, the crowd cheered and applauded Irani’s remark. A video clip capturing this moment is currently going viral on social media.

Irani while speaking at the rally praised the works done by her government for the upliftment of women in the country.

"I want to thank my sisters present here... The MP that you chose (PM Modi) did the welfare work for women all over the country... Any woman in our country, whether living in urban or rural India, never expected that any politician would understand the pain of beginning the day with embarrassment when she had to go for open defecation... A woman from a poor family never thought that the son of a poor mother would resolve from the Red Fort that he would build a toilet for them and give them respect. I am not here to give a speech but to thank the people of Kashi on behalf of 11 crore women for choosing a PM who became the 'Pradhan Sevak' of India..."

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a public rally, Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "I want to thank my sisters present here... The MP that you chose (PM Modi) did the welfare work for women all over the country... Any woman in our country, whether living in urban or…

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Amethi have garnered significant attention as BJP's Smriti Irani faces off against Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family. This contest is not just a battle between two candidates but a clash of legacies and visions for development.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a longstanding associate of the Gandhi family, has been actively involved in Congress's activities in Amethi for years. Originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, Sharma is confident in his prospects, bolstered by his close ties with the Gandhis.

In an interview with ANI, he asserted his belief in the alliance's victory, stating, "Not contesting to lose. I have faith in the alliance." Sharma emphasizes the Gandhi family's historic contributions to Amethi's development, urging voters to support the INDIA bloc based on this legacy. He highlighted, "The Gandhi family developed this constituency. Vote for us based on our development work and our (the Gandhi family's) legacy. Vote for them (BJP) for the development work they have done."

Smriti Irani, the BJP candidate, is seeking re-election after her significant victory in 2019, which ended the Gandhi family's long-standing hold on the Amethi seat. Irani has been vocal about her achievements and the BJP government's policies.

She highlighted the importance of integrity and clear policies for effective development, stating, "The people of Amethi have accepted me as their family. I am a voter in Amethi now. The people have understood that if the government is clear with its policy and the leader has good character, then a lot of development is possible in very little time."