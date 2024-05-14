'Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain': Congress' New Ad About Mahalakshmi Scheme Has 'Smriti Irani' Connections

The Congress party released a new advertisement for its 'Mahalakshmi Scheme' on Tuesday.

The ad has been widely shared by Congress leaders and supporters. Interestingly, the ad has a 'Smriti Irani' connection.

The official X handle of the Congress party shared the ad on Tuesday, the day PM Modi is set to file his nominations in Varanasi, with the caption, "Congress ki guarantee, gareeb mahilaon ko salaana 1 lakh rupaye milega, haath badlega halaat." (Congress' guarantee: poor women will get Rs 1 lakh annually, the hand will change the situation).

The Congress party's advertisement, which is about Mahalakshami Scheme, under which the grand old party promises to give Rs 1 lakh to women of the country, starts with a group women with saffron scarf asking villagers to send women of their houses for rally of 'Saheb'. The villagers tell them that all the women are standing '1 lakh ki line'.

The group of women reaches a place where other women are seen standing in front of a makeshift counter with a board that reads 'Rs 1,00,000 Mahalakshmi Yojana'.

Then, a woman from the group, who appears to be the leader, asks another woman there about the '1 lakh ki line.'

The woman explains, "This is the Congress' Mahalakshmi relief fund queue. Yeh toh kahani ghar ghar ki hai (this is the story of every household)."

"This is not a lottery; this is a right," she adds.

She then points toward a woman standing in the queue, saying, "Your Tulsi is also standing here."

The camera pans to a lady in the queue who bears a resemblance to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The woman in the queue says, "The expensive cylinder of Saheb (Modi) has made us down and out. Now, our only support is the 1 lakh given by Congress."

After this, the smiling woman recites the tagline from Smriti Irani's famous serial 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki,' saying, "Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche me dhalte hain."

This new ad comes a day after Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday announced that the party will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the women of poor households if voted to power.