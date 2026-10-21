K Annamalai Questions Delhi Police's Handling Of CJP Protests, Defends Right To Protest |

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday, October 21, questioned the Delhi Police's handling of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), raising concerns over due process, preventive detention and the rejection of surety bonds. He also called on the Centre to address questions surrounding the treatment of protesters instead of dismissing criticism through whataboutism.

In a lengthy post on his official X account, Annamalai referred to a 2011 statement by then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, who had criticised the police crackdown on the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Annamalai said he believed Modi was right to express his opposition to the crackdown.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drawing a parallel with the current situation, Annamalai argued that questioning alleged violations of due process in a democracy should not invite personal attacks or accusations of being a foreign agent.

'CJP Has The Right To Protest'

Annamalai said he had faced criticism after urging the Centre to engage with protesters during the NEET examination protests in Tamil Nadu. He added that he had also questioned the Delhi Police's methods of detaining CJP protesters during a press conference on Tuesday.

Clarifying his position on the party, Annamalai said he might disagree with some of CJP's tactics and consider certain approaches misguided. However, he firmly defended its right to oppose policies and protest over issues it considered important.

Read Also CJP Leaders Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Delhi HC Plea Challenging Judicial Custody...

He also reminded critics that he had left the BJP on June 5, 2026, adding that attacks against him had resumed after his remarks on the CJP detentions.

Raises Questions Over Preventive Detention And Surety Bonds

Annamalai raised several questions concerning the handling of CJP protesters by Delhi Police and the role of Special Executive Magistrates (SEMs).

He questioned how Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a protest site under a standing order of the Ministry of Home Affairs after CJP submitted a letter seeking permission to hold a demonstration.

He also raised concerns about an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) serving as an SEM in preventive bond proceedings involving people detained by the Delhi Police, arguing that the arrangement raised questions about impartiality when the police were also the complainant.

Referring to a hearing on October 19 involving people arrested at Jantar Mantar on October 13, Annamalai questioned why the magistrate allegedly arrived late and subsequently recused himself, citing a threat to his life.

He further sought an explanation for the rejection of eight sureties and questioned why a person who appeared as a surety was subjected to cross-examination.

Annamalai also asked whether any action had been taken over the alleged use of pellet guns by Delhi Police or other alleged violations of standard operating procedures during the NEET protests.

Questions The BJP's Opposition To CJP

The former BJP leader also questioned the party's approach towards CJP after referring to the burning of a cockroach effigy during Dussehra celebrations, an event he said was led by BJP MLA Ashok Goel.

He wondered whether the BJP's actions were helping CJP gain national publicity and whether this could potentially contribute to a division of opposition votes.

At the same time, Annamalai criticised the Congress over its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He questioned the opposition party's actions while the process was underway and urged political parties not to discredit democratic institutions collectively over alleged mistakes by individuals.

Rejects 'Anti-National' Labels Against Protesters

Annamalai also objected to what he described as the repeated tendency to label protests and criticism of the Centre as anti-national or funded by foreign forces.

He pointed out that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs and argued that the country's investigative agencies and diplomatic missions have mechanisms to track individuals suspected of collaborating with foreign adversaries.

Concluding his post, Annamalai said the Centre had been in power in Delhi for more than 12 years but, in his view, continued to portray the existence of an enemy as a way to maintain its relevance.