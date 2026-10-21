CJP Leaders Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Delhi HC Plea Challenging Judicial Custody Extension

CJP Leaders Withdraw Delhi HC Plea Challenging Judicial Custody Extension | ANI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday withdrew their plea before the Delhi High Court challenging a Special Executive Magistrate's (SEM) order extending their judicial custody by two days in connection with a protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to LiveLaw, Justice Subramonium Prasad expressed disinclination to entertain the writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, pointing to the availability of alternative remedies before the SEM and the appellate forums.

The court permitted the petitioners to withdraw the plea without making any observations on its merits. Their counsel was advised to await the outcome of the proceedings before the SEM and pursue the appropriate statutory remedies, if necessary, The Tribune reported.

The matter came up on the day the extended custody period was scheduled to expire, with the leaders due to be produced before the SEM later in the day.

Why Did CJP Leaders Approach Delhi High Court?

Das and Ranka had approached the High Court challenging the SEM's October 19 order extending their judicial custody by two days, until October 21.

The extension followed their arrest on October 13, when they allegedly climbed a locked gate and barricades to enter Jantar Mantar, which had recently been removed from the list of designated protest sites. They allegedly waved the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of irregularities in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The leaders were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. The subsequent extension was ordered after the SEM cited an alleged breach of an earlier peace bond and concerns over the possibility of further breaches of peace.

SEM Cites Alleged Bond Violation

According to the reports, the SEM rejected the sureties submitted for Das and Ranka, citing issues concerning their documents and identity, as well as concerns over their ability to ensure compliance with the bond conditions.

The proceedings stemmed from an earlier detention, following which the leaders had executed peace bonds around October 10–11. Authorities subsequently alleged that their entry into Jantar Mantar violated the conditions of those undertakings and restrictions on the protest site.

The case also involves allegations of trespass, obstruction and violation of prohibitory orders. A third activist, Ajinkya Shinde, was released on a personal bond.

CJP Protest Against SIR And Demand For CEC's Resignation

The protest was organised amid opposition to the Election Commission's SIR exercise, which has drawn criticism from activists and opposition groups over concerns about the possible exclusion of eligible voters.

CJP, a youth-led pressure group that initially gained attention through campaigns around unemployment and examination-related issues, has since focused on electoral reforms and demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

While the group and its supporters have criticised the detentions as excessive, authorities have maintained that the protesters must comply with restrictions governing demonstrations and designated protest sites.

The High Court's decision to allow the plea to be withdrawn did not address the merits of the custody challenge. The next course of action for Das and Ranka depended on the outcome of the proceedings before the SEM and any further statutory remedies pursued by their counsel.