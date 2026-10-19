New Outfit 'Laal Hit Janta Party' Takes Shape Amid CJP Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar |

Amid protests in Connaught Place in Delhi by other parties, including Cockroach Janta Party, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a group called 'Lal Hit Janta Party' has come up to take on the pressure group. The emergence of the new group has drawn attention to the evolving political landscape in the national capital. On Sunday, the group held its first membership gathering at Malviya Smriti Bhawan in Delhi against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and said that the party has no intention of contesting elections. Let's take a look in detail.

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New party emerges amid protests

Delhi is witnessing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation from his post. The protests are not only being held by CJP, but Congress is also protesting for the same thing. Amid the ongoing protests, a group has emerged, calling itself Lal Hit Janta Party, to counter CJP.

Lal Hit Janta Party chief speaks

Speaking to IANS, Lal Hit Janta Party's chief Ayan Bhatnagar said, "The Lal Hit Janta Party was not formed to contest elections, as we have already made clear. We stand against CJP and its protests. We oppose cockroaches who want to weaken the country's democracy and attempt to create anarchy in the country. We will gather in different groups, on both large and small scales, present our views and arguments, and take our message forward. We will show them that a party like the 'Lal HIT Janta Party' now exists to challenge them. If you have the courage, come and debate. If you win, it will be your victory, and if we win, it will be ours."

The formation of a new political organisation can signal an attempt to bring together people around a particular political agenda, represent specific communities or offer an alternative to existing parties. However, details about the Lal Hit Janata Party's leadership, founding members, ideology and organisational structure require further confirmation.

Lal Hit Janta Party stands against CJP

The group has previously held a gathering at Janpath, where around 200 people gathered at one place and condemned alleged assaults on police personnel and the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during protests.