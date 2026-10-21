Delhi Court Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After 7-Day Judicial Custody Ends

Magistrate Orders Release Of CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka After Custody Ends | X

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after their judicial custody expired in connection with a protest held at Jantar Mantar on October 14.

The two leaders were produced before the magistrate on Wednesday, and their sureties were submitted during the proceedings. The release order came after their custody had been extended earlier this week.

Delhi: The SEM Court has ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. https://t.co/yIaXdZQ8Yc — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

Five-Day Custody Extended By Two Days

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. They had been detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.

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Their custody was extended by another two days on October 19 and was scheduled to end on Wednesday. The latest order brings their period of judicial custody in the case to an end, PTI reports.

Delhi High Court Declines To Intervene

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the judicial custody of the two leaders. The court asked them to wait for the SEM’s decision before seeking further legal relief.

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The High Court also said they could approach the appellate court if their grievance remained unresolved. The magistrate subsequently ordered their release following the expiry of their custody.