Justice NV Ramana sworn in as CJI

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. He took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana took the oath in English in the name of God. Justice Ramana was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on April 6.

Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.