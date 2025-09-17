 Justice Gautam Chaudhary Creates Record With Hindi Judgments In Allahabad High Court
Justice Gautam Chaudhary Creates Record With Hindi Judgments In Allahabad High Court

The growing use of Hindi at the Allahabad High Court reflects rising demand for justice in regional languages. Justice Chaudhary, along with Justices Saurabh Shyam Shamshery and Shekhar Kumar Yadav, has been at the forefront of this shift.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Prayagraj: Justice Dr. Gautam Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court has created a milestone by delivering the highest number of judgments in Hindi. In his nearly six-year tenure up to September 12, 2025, he has disposed of 79,502 cases, including 27,846 in Hindi and 51,656 in a mix of Hindi and English. This makes him the judge with the largest number of Hindi judgments in the history of the court.

Appointed to the bench on December 12, 2019, Justice Chaudhary has handled a wide range of matters. He disposed of 34,597 criminal miscellaneous bail applications, of which over 18,000 were in Hindi. Applications under Section 482 of the CrPC formed the second-largest category, numbering more than 21,000, with 5,578 judgments in Hindi. His record also covers criminal writ petitions, reviews, PILs, transfer applications, and appeals under the SC/ST Act and CrPC.

The growing use of Hindi at the Allahabad High Court reflects rising demand for justice in regional languages. Justice Chaudhary, along with Justices Saurabh Shyam Shamshery and Shekhar Kumar Yadav, has been at the forefront of this shift. Despite an English-medium education, Justice Chaudhary has shown deep commitment to Hindi, delivering landmark rulings in the language, including a judgment holding that detaining an accused without solid grounds violates fundamental rights.

His achievement is being seen as a significant step in making judicial processes more accessible to litigants. Observers note that while Hindi has long had a presence in the court, Justice Chaudhary’s record stands out for its scale and consistency, setting a benchmark for the future.

