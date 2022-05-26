'Jumlacracy': Trinamool Congress slams Narendra Modi led BJP govt ahead of its 8th anniversary

AFP Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday slammed BJP on completion of their eight years of government.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that all the promises made by BJP is ‘jumlacracy’.

“Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister for 8 years now. Every single promise that the Bharatiya Janata Party made, has been broken. Whether controlling the price of essential commodities, price of fuel, generating employment, or destroying public sector undertakings, the Central Government has failed on all fronts,” said Sushmita.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said that it is eight years of Jumlacracy.

“1. Demonetisation, 2. Betrayal of farmers , 3. Declining Press Freedom, 4. Pegasus Scandal , 5. Unemployment , 6. COVID Mismanagement , 7. Inflation , 8. Vendetta Politics Confused? These are 8 GIFTS of PM @narendramodi to the PEOPLE OF INDIA. ENOUGH SAID. #8YearsOfJumlacracy.”

Posting the video, TMC on Twitter also mentioned, “The #8YearsOfJumlacracy is also one of the top trends across the nation. Under PM Modi’s rule, the country has seen innumerable disastrous policy decisions, including the catastrophic failure of the Demonetisation and the haphazard and hasty implementation of the GST. Under the Modi government, fake promises, deception, suffering of the common man, misgovernance and mismanagement have taken the centre-stage.”