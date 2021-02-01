'Jumla nahi hamla hai...': Ramdas Athawale has the best hot take on Union Budget 2021

Explaining his views on the Budget further, the union minister said that the budget assured "increased allocation" for the farmers.

"Farmers and labourers will get justice," he said.

Amid the farmers' protest against the three contentious agri laws, the Finance Minister on Monday assured commitment to the Minimum Support Price and the Agricultural Produce Market Committees in her Budget presentation.

The Congress, however, criticised the Centre for failing to address the farm issues and termed the Union Budget as 'Kisan Vidrohi'.

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said: "Budget failed to increase the MSP, no increase in meagre allocation under Kisan Samman Yojna, no loan waiver - Farmer continues to get stabbed by Kisan Virodhi BJP."

Ahead of the Budget, the Congress had sought the repeal of the farm laws and more expenditure. Party leader Rahul Gandhi had said, "Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment, and increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders."

The announcement made by the government to strengthen the APMCs in the budget is quite significant given the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws introduced last year by the Central government.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi's borders for more than two months seeking repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

