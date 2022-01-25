Judges should keep in mind language they use to criticise Election Commission: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that judges in courtroom can criticise the Election Commission but they should also think about the language being used to criticise.

The minister was speaking on the occasion of voter's day. He said, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to criticize but keep the language in mind. The court can criticise the Election Commission but the judges should also think about the language being used to criticise".

"Those elements who are trying to discredit the Election Commission of India are actually trying to discredit the democracy of India", he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interacting with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Commission and said that India's electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties.

"India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's remark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Voters Day.

The Election Commission came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past 12 years now, the day is celebrated as National Voters Day.

Elections to five state assemblies last year held under Covid protocol formulated by the Commission has witnessed a huge voter turnout in the range of 74 per cent to 84 per cent.

