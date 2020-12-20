'Judaange, Ladaange, Jeetange!': Protesting farmers at Delhi border launch bi-weekly newsletter ‘Trolley Times’

As the ongoing farmers' protest entered the 25th day at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named 'Trolley Times' on Friday.

According to reports, the bi-weekly newsletter Trolley Times aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government, and other such reports are easily accessible to the agitating farmers.

“Judaange, Ladaange, Jeetange!” is the page-one headline of the first issue of the bi-weekly newsletter, which has photographs, cartoons, poems, news reports, and opinion pieces written by union leaders and protesting farmers.

The Trolley Times is the brainchild of writer Surmeet Maavi and Barnala-based documentary photographer Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal. "I have been part of the protest and I wanted to write about the experience. This is an attempt to do the same. I wanted to build communication and avoid any confusion. For example, there was a confusion regarding the meeting between farmers and government," Surmeet Maavi told ANI.