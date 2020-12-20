'Judaange, Ladaange, Jeetange!': Protesting farmers at Delhi border launch bi-weekly newsletter ‘Trolley Times’

As the ongoing farmers' protest entered the 25th day at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital, a group of volunteers launched a newsletter named 'Trolley Times' on Friday.
According to reports, the bi-weekly newsletter Trolley Times aims at providing information to farmers, the latest developments in talks with the government, and other such reports are easily accessible to the agitating farmers.
“Judaange, Ladaange, Jeetange!” is the page-one headline of the first issue of the bi-weekly newsletter, which has photographs, cartoons, poems, news reports, and opinion pieces written by union leaders and protesting farmers.
The Trolley Times is the brainchild of writer Surmeet Maavi and Barnala-based documentary photographer Gurdeep Singh Dhaliwal. "I have been part of the protest and I wanted to write about the experience. This is an attempt to do the same. I wanted to build communication and avoid any confusion. For example, there was a confusion regarding the meeting between farmers and government," Surmeet Maavi told ANI.
Talking about the inception of the name Trolley Times Maavi said, "When we talk about farmers then the image that comes to mind is usually of tractor and trolley. So when we thought of this name."
The newsletter is printed in Punjabi and Hindi and is aimed to be bi-weekly. Maavi called Trolley Times as a bridge between protesting farmers and the leaders. The newsletter has a QR code as well which can be scanned and read digitally.
Meanwhile, amid the lack of facilities, farmers protesting at Delhi's Ghazipur border have started using solar panels to charge their phones, tractor batteries and to carry out other important works. After using washing machines and chappati maker machines at the Singhu border, farmers at the Ghazipur border are now making arrangements for themselves.
Protesting farmers at the Singhu border are also making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.
A score of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Inputs from Agencies)
