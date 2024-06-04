'Josh Is Still High!': BJP's Smriti Irani Reacts After Defeat To Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma In Amethi Lok Sabha Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani conceded her defeat to the Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency saying her "josh" is still high. Irani, who had defeated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, lost to Sharma by over 1.67 lakh votes.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani says, "...I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with utmost dedication and… pic.twitter.com/0ypSBBzAh4 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Taking to X, Irani reflected upon her work as a minister and MP.

"Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more," Irani said on Tuesday, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) called the results. "To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it’s still high, Sir."

Irani had defeated Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Amethi constituency by securing 4,68,514 votes. This time though, she managed to garner 3,72,032 ballots.