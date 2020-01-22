JNU's Left front falling apart? AISA, DSF engage in social media spat

New Delhi: Projected as an example for their seniors, united Left parties in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) successfully defeated one of the biggest threats in their fortress, the ABVP. The team later went on to trigger a nationwide students' roar against fee hike in many universities.

However, cracks are surfacing in the Left front.

Two of the 'Left United' -- as the combined four students' unions call themselves -- have been at loggerheads for a very long time now. The tussle came out in the open when a senior Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) activist took to social media to attack All India Students Association (AISA).

In her Facebook post that was also shared as a status on Whatsaap, Swati Singh, a two-time councillor, alleged that the AISA was falsely accusing the DSF of "betraying" the students' movement against fee hike. She later also alleged that AISA's accusation stemmed from the fact that it was not given presidential post.

"Bhai itta pyaar kyu hai humse? President post nahi milega to yehi sab kroge? (why so much of love for us? If you are denied presidential post will you do all this?") Swati Singh said in her FB post.

Swati in her post had attached a screenshot of Whtasaap status where her contact was saved as Vivek JNU, wrote: "If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm."

"Dedicated to D.S.F," the screenshot read.

The rift appeared sharper as a senior AISA leader, who was also a former JNUSU member, told IANS: "They (DSF) had always tried to kill the protest -- they opposed our call for academic activity boycott and they opposed our call for registration boycott."