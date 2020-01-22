'Deepika Padukone’s presence at JNU took the discussion on bigger level': Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Chhapaak which was her first production, decided to visit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) two days ahead of her film’s release where the students were attacked by masked mob for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Deepika’s visit had mixed reactions while some praised her for standing up for students while some said it was a promotion gimmick and started #BoycottChhapaak trending on social media.

Raees actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has also been at the forefront while standing in solidarity with students and opposing CAA. He said that when he visited Jamia Milia University, people told him that his visit gave them confidence and that they knew they were doing something right. He said that if his visit made the people feel this way, Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU impacted the people on a bigger level. He said that it took the discussion further and even those privileged that chose not to speak, were looking into the issue. He said he does not know whether her visit impacted the box office collections of Chhapaak but said that maybe the intension wasn’t to make money but to talk tell someone’s story.

While many bigwigs have chosen not to speak up on CAA issue, Ayyub said that those who have stayed silent know that they are privileged and have chosen to stay mum on the issue due to money, fame or their religious beliefs. He said that if somebody wants to enjoy their privilege, they have the right to do so.

On the work front, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 that had Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role.