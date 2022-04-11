JNU violence: Members of All India Students Association detained for protesting outside Delhi's Sardar Patel Bhawan

A day after two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, police detained members of the All India Students Association (AISA) for protesting against the scuffle. The students were

According to news agency ANI, the students were demonstrating against the scuffle outside Sardar Patel Bhawan following which they were detained.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration today said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

Delhi | Members of the All India Students Association (AISA) were detained by police for protesting outside Sardar Patel Bhawan, against the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU.

"JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added.

According to police, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that students from the Left wanted to disrupt the Ram Navami pooja and are using diversionary tactics by raising the issue of non-vegetarian food.

Rohit Kumar, ABVP JNU unit president, said that the ABVP did not have any issue with non-vegetarian food.

Two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

