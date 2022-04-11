JNU violence: University administration issues order, warns students to refrain from any form of violence

A day after clashes broke on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance over the serving of non-vegetarian food, the university administration on Monday issued a statement urging the students to refrain from being involved in incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on the campus.

The Vice Chancellor of JNU said that no violence will be tolerated on campus the statement said.

The university issued an official notice in the matter and made the appeal to the students.

The notice said, "It has come to the notice of JNU Administration that a heated argument followed by altercation among the students' group took place in Kaveri Hostel. Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, Rector and other officials visited the Hostel and met the students."

The Vice Chancellor conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on Campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony. The Vice Chancellor further asked the Wardens present there to take immediate steps to avoid any confrontation Security has been instructed to be vigilant in preventing such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU Administration.

The notice further read, "

JNU Administration reiterates its resolve for the zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus."

"The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on Campus. If anyone found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules," it added further.

In an order dated April 10, JNU administration warned students to refrain from any form of violence citing disciplinary action if anyone found involved in such acts in response to altercation among students' group that took place at Kaveri Hostel, yesterday pic.twitter.com/YMhrn9wDGf — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

After the incident that took place late night yesterday Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) condemning the violence had asked the principal to intervene in the matter.

In a statement issued late Sunday night, the JNUTA said it will ascertain the full sequence of events and the factual details and report back to the campus community.

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess. Six students were injured in the violence.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that Leftists obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami. Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

