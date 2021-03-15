JNU sedition case: 7 get bail

New Delhi

A Delhi Court on Monday granted bail to seven accused in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.

The court granted bail to Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain Gattoo, Muneeb Hussain Gattoo, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Khalid Bashir Bhat and Basharat Ali on personal bond of Rs25,000.

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were already given bail by the court in the matter. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma dire­c­ted for charge sheet to be supplied to all the 10 accused.