JNU Protest Updates: JNUSU appeals to MHRD to resolve crisis and help students

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday night shared a memorandum that it was supposed to submit to law makers in Parliament as an appeal from the varsity students. "The students of JNU cannot survive with the present structure of fees that are sought to be pushed down their throat. We urge you to consider our plight and endorse our demands," the JNUSU appealed in the memorandum.