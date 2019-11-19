JNU Protest Updates: JNUSU appeals to MHRD to resolve crisis and help students

JNUSU appeals to MHRD to resolve crisis and help students
The Jawaharlal Nehru Union Students' Union (JNUSU) has appealed to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to prepare a new IHA manual in consultation with all students of the JNU and to reconsider the proposed hike in hostel and other fees as it would prove detrimental to the careers of many students.
'EmergencyinJNU' Trended on Top
Students took to Twitter to share pictures of the march and of the injuries they received allegedly in the lathicharge, as the hashtag "emergencyinJNU" trended on the microblogging site.
Consider our plight, says JNUSU in appeal to law makers
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday night shared a memorandum that it was supposed to submit to law makers in Parliament as an appeal from the varsity students. "The students of JNU cannot survive with the present structure of fees that are sought to be pushed down their throat. We urge you to consider our plight and endorse our demands," the JNUSU appealed in the memorandum.
