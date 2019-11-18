JNU Protest Updates: Union HRD ministry appoints panel to initiate dialogue with protesting students

The Union HRD ministry has appointed a high-powered, three-member panel today to discuss and recommend measures to restore normalcy in the the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The members on the panel are former UGC Chairman Professor VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.

"The above-said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken," said the Ministry order.