JNU Protest Updates: Union HRD ministry appoints panel to initiate dialogue with protesting students

Education Ministry appoints panel to initiate dialogue with protesting students
The Union HRD ministry has appointed a high-powered, three-member panel today to discuss and recommend measures to restore normalcy in the the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
The members on the panel are former UGC Chairman Professor VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain.
"The above-said committee is requested to initiate dialogue with the students and the university administration immediately and submit recommendations on the action to be taken," said the Ministry order.
Police stop students' march
According to reports, Police have stopped the students half a kilometer from the campus. Police have stopped JNU students at Ber Sarai road, not allowed to march ahead towards Parliament, reported news agency ANI.
JNU students begin march towards Parliament
Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students march towards Parliament over their demand of complete fee roll back along with other demands.
