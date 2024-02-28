J&K Video: Holiday Turns Into Nighmare As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pine Palace Hotel Of Famous Ski Resort In Gulmarg

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Famous Kki Resort Of Gulmarg In J&K | FPJ

In what seems to be a holiday that turned into a nightmare, a massive fire broke out in a hotel in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in J&K on Wednesday February 28th. The name of the hotel is Pine Palace Hotel. Soon after the flames were notices, the Fire and emergency services personnel spring into action and immediately reached the spot.

While efforts are reportedly underway to douse the flames that had completely engulfed the structure, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The actual cause of the fire is still being investigated.

#WATCH | J&K | Fire breaks out at a hotel in Gulmarg in Baramulla district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJBRb3JcGl — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a hotel in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/DJu8YehNtq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

3 teenagers dead in Ramban fire

The incident was reported just a day after Three teenagers died after a fire broke out at a three-storey house in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir late last night, police said on Monday. Visuals from the scene showed the house burned down and in complete damaged condition after being engulfed in flames earlier last night.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, "3 children have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a three-storey house in the Ukhral block of Ramban district late on Sunday night." Shortly after the fire incident, a team of doctors had reached the spot. "A post-mortem investigation is underway. Apart from this, help will be provided soon by the Red Cross society," said the official.

