Mira Bhayandar: Major Fire Breaks Out At Slums In Azad Nagar; Visuals Surface |

Mira-Bhayandar: A major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar near Mumbai on Wednesday. The blaze reportedly erupted in the Azad Nagar slum area of Bhayandar East in the wee hours today.

At least 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said reports citing officials. Some persons have been injured in the blaze, said a PTI report. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet showing massive flames spreading all over the slum, with thick black smoke billowing towards the sky above.

#WATCH | Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the slums of Azad Nagar area. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wUJNoqpG4B — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, #Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams at the spot. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/q0LcZdDuG2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

The area is also home to many commercial units. Local reports suggest that a fire broke out in a godown there, which then spread to the slum. Majority of the slum dwellers vacated their huts as soon as the fire broke out, said reports. However, there is no update on how much property damage has happened or how many casualties were recorded in the incident yet.

Recent Fire Incident

In a similar incident, a major fire broke out in a slum located in the Circus Ground area of ​​Ambernath on Monday. According to local reports, the fire was caused due to an explosion of a cooking gas cylinder in the slum. The first explosion led to a chain reaction, further causing a massive fire in the locality.

At least five fire tenders rushed to the spot and were engaged in firefighting operations, intially. Local authorities also reached out as soon as the news of the tragedy was received. There are no reports of any casualties in the incident, however property damage was a big challenge for the slum dwellers.

Visuals of the fire showed massive flames taking over the slum area. Thick black smoke billowing from the burning houses was also seen covering the sky above. A crowd of people, possibly residents of the area were seen witnessing the flames, with some engaged in efforts to douse off the blaze.