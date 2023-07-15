J&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals

Two people were rescued on Saturday after they got trapped in a flash flood in the Simroli area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The two people were rescued by a joint team of the J&K police, Army, NDRF and CRPF officials.
The flash flood was triggered by heavy rains in the area.
The rescue team was able to locate the two people and rescue them to safety.
The incident comes after a series of flash floods and landslides in the Northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir. The rains have caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure in the region.
