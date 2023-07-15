 J&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals

J&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals

The two people were rescued by a joint team of the J&K police, Army, NDRF and CRPF officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

Two people were rescued on Saturday after they got trapped in a flash flood in the Simroli area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two people were rescued by a joint team of the J&K police, Army, NDRF and CRPF officials.

The flash flood was triggered by heavy rains in the area.

The rescue team was able to locate the two people and rescue them to safety.

The incident comes after a series of flash floods and landslides in the Northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir. The rains have caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure in the region.

Read Also
Rain Fury In North: Relief Work In Punjab, Haryana Picks Up As Weather Improves
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals

J&K: Two Rescued After Getting Trapped In Flash Flood In Udhampur; Watch Visuals

UAE Serves Vegetarian Meals To PM Modi, No Egg Or Dairy Products In Menu

UAE Serves Vegetarian Meals To PM Modi, No Egg Or Dairy Products In Menu

Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court Against Verdict In Modi Surname Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi Moves Supreme Court Against Verdict In Modi Surname Defamation Case

Watch: Sweeper In UP's Hardoi Forced To Apologise To Municipal President By Bowing At Her Feet

Watch: Sweeper In UP's Hardoi Forced To Apologise To Municipal President By Bowing At Her Feet

Hindu Widow Remarriage Act 1856: All You Need To Know

Hindu Widow Remarriage Act 1856: All You Need To Know