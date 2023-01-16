J&K: Terrorists spotted having dinner in army uniforms before Rajouri killing incident of Jan 1-2; visuals surface |

J&K: In a recent development on the Rajouri killing incident that claimed seven lives, the terrorists are seen seated in a house having food with the housemates. Pictures of the scene have gone viral on the internet.

Two armed persons, resembling the perpetrators behind the killing of seven civilians in Rajouri over two weeks ago, were seen in Narla Bambal village of the district.

In the photo posted by journalist Arjun Sharma, two men can be seen seated in a house. Sharma in his post claimed that the visuals are from a house in the far-off area near Rajouri and the men in the picture are the armed perpetrators behind the killing of seven civilians.

While posting the picture on Twitter, Sharma said, "Two armed persons, resembling the perpetrators behind the killing of seven civilians in Rajouri over two weeks ago, were seen in Narla Bambal village of the district. Below is the pic of them inside a house in the far-off area."

Terror attack killed seven, injured many

Notably, seven civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

