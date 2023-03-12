e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested

J&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested

According to the police, a carpenter named Shabir Ahmad Wani, 45, of the Ompora neighbourhood in the Budgam district, was detained for the murder and chopping of a 30-year-old woman from the nearby town of Soibug.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
J&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested | Representative Image

On Sunday, J&K Police announced that it had detained a man for the murder and chopping of a woman in the Budgam district.

According to the police, a carpenter named Shabir Ahmad Wani, 45, of the Ompora neighbourhood in the Budgam district, was detained for the murder and chopping of a 30-year-old woman from the nearby town of Soibug.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for chopping off mother-in-law's nose in Morena after wife's separation
article-image

Chopped body dumped at different places

"The accused chopped the body of the victim into pieces and dumped it at different places."

"The woman was missing from her home for the last four days."

"The accused revealed that he murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces and disposed it off at different places, including Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from the victim's head and other parts of body were recovered last night."

"The accused has been arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations including her head from his home and further investigation is going on," police said.

(with agency inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway today; will cut travel time between 2...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway today; will cut travel time between 2...

Centre raises concerns about Covid scarce amid surge in H3N2 cases in India; surveillance to be...

Centre raises concerns about Covid scarce amid surge in H3N2 cases in India; surveillance to be...

J&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested

J&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested

Kochi: 'Don't create panic over Brahmapuram fire', says Kerala Minister P Rajeev

Kochi: 'Don't create panic over Brahmapuram fire', says Kerala Minister P Rajeev

Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with 'Washing Powder Nirma' posters with a spin; check details...

Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with 'Washing Powder Nirma' posters with a spin; check details...