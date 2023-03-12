J&K shocker! Carpenter chops 30-year-old woman's body, disposes pieces at different places; arrested | Representative Image

On Sunday, J&K Police announced that it had detained a man for the murder and chopping of a woman in the Budgam district.

According to the police, a carpenter named Shabir Ahmad Wani, 45, of the Ompora neighbourhood in the Budgam district, was detained for the murder and chopping of a 30-year-old woman from the nearby town of Soibug.

Chopped body dumped at different places

"The accused chopped the body of the victim into pieces and dumped it at different places."

"The woman was missing from her home for the last four days."

"The accused revealed that he murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces and disposed it off at different places, including Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from the victim's head and other parts of body were recovered last night."

"The accused has been arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations including her head from his home and further investigation is going on," police said.

(with agency inputs)