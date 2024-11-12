 J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out In forest Near Gandoh Bhalessa Village In Doda; Visuals Surface
J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out In forest Near Gandoh Bhalessa Village In Doda; Visuals Surface

Huge flames were visible from a distance as locals and fire services department personnel tried to control the blaze. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Fire | ANI

Doda (J&K): A massive fire broke out in a forest area near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district late Monday night, officials said.

Huge flames were visible from a distance as locals and fire services department personnel tried to control the blaze.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

