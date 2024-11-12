J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out In forest Near Gandoh Bhalessa Village In Doda; Visuals Surface

Image From The Spot Of The Fire | ANI

Doda (J&K): A massive fire broke out in a forest area near Gandoh Bhalessa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district late Monday night, officials said.

Huge flames were visible from a distance as locals and fire services department personnel tried to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Doda, J&K: A massive forest fire has broken out in several areas in Gandoh Bhalessa. pic.twitter.com/rM8WVCPBQZ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

More details are awaited.

