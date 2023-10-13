J&K: Israel-Palestine Conflict Sparks Demonstrations Across Region; Authorities Bar Prayers At Srinagar Grand Mosque

Kashmiri Muslims hold placards as they chant slogans against Israel and the U.S. during a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza, in Budgam district of Kashmir | Sajad Hameed

Kashmir: Scores of Kashmiri Muslims held a demonstration in central Kashmir’s Budgam district following the congregational Friday prayers in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing attack on the Gaza Strip by Israeli authorities.

The protesters raised slogans against the state of Israel and the US, accusing them of carrying out unjust violence against the people of Gaza as they expressed solidarity with the besieged population of the West Asian territory.

The protest was held outside the Shia Imambara with demonstrators carrying placards reading messages like ‘Ya Allah – Protect our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine’.

A Kashmiri Muslim holds a placard during a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza, in Budgam district of Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

The locals also extended their support to the people of Palestine including in Gaza from across dozens of mosques in the valley with Imams calling for an end to Israeli oppression against them.

“The history has witnessed that no tyrant lasts for long, and the people do not stay oppressed forever. It is a lesson no one should forget, and I am sure god’s help will come soon,” a pro-Palestine supporter said.

Angry protesters gather in Kargil town

Hundreds of angry protesters also gathered in Kargil town after the congregational noon prayers, rallying in support of the people in Gaza, which has been facing a violent assault by the Israelis for nearly a week now. More than 1,500 people have died in Gaza over the past few days after Israel launched a retaliatory attack following an attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,300 Israelis.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest

Meanwhile, fearing protests, the authorities again barred Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar and placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, invoking “deep regret” from the Jamia management – Anjuman Auqaf.

The management claimed that the authorities closed all the doors of the central mosque Friday morning and informed the Auqaf that prayers would not be allowed.

Mirwaiz Umar, who has been named in the list of 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Jordan for the tenth consecutive time in 2024, was released recently after four years of house detention. The chief cleric had earlier this week extended its support to the Palestinians.