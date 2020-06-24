J&K: In separate cases, security forces recover arms and ammunition, arrest 4 LeT terrorist associates

In two separate cases, security forces recovered arms and ammunition, and arrested 4 LeT terrorist associates in Jammu and Kasmir from Poonch and Sopore respectively.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the Surankote area of Poonch district on June 23, after a joint operation was conducted by the security forces. Meanwhile, in a second search operation on Wednesday 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates were apprehended in Sopore, following a search operation in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora.

"Sopore Police along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) simultaneously in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora and apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further investigation is underway.

Whereas, in a joint search operation of the Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) conducted in Poonch one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) gun and 212 rounds were recovered, said the officials.