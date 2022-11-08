e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

Abid Ahmad Sheikh was in touch with LeT commanders.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama | Representative pic (ANI)
Follow us on

J&K: Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected "hybrid" terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Abid Ahmad Sheikh was in touch with LeT commanders and involved in transportation of arms and ammunition, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Hoax call about terrorists in Haji Ali dargah found to have been made by mentally unstable...
article-image

Terrorist was in close touch with LeT commanders

"Police alongwith security forces have arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT in Awantipora and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

"During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in close touch with LeT commanders and was involved in transportation of arms and ammunition," he added.

A hand grenade was seized from him, the official said.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life. 

Read Also
J&K: 4 terrorists gunned down in Awantipora and Bijbehara, another 3 arrested in Srinagar; operation...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: NCPCR chairperson anticipates trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara

Rajasthan: NCPCR chairperson anticipates trafficking of 46 girls in Bhilwara

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Pictures of 'Blood Moon' witnessed in different cities of India

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Pictures of 'Blood Moon' witnessed in different cities of India

J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

J&K: 'Hybrid' LeT terrorist involved in transportation of arms & ammunition arrested in Pulwama

JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG course released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; here's how to...

JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG course released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; here's how to...

DU Admission 2022: Seat matrix revised by Delhi University for PG admissions

DU Admission 2022: Seat matrix revised by Delhi University for PG admissions