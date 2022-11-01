Jammu and Kashmir: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar, 10 kg bucket IED, 2 hand grenades recovered

e-Paper Get App
The IED is being destroyed at the place of recovery in the Rangreth area by the Bomb Disposal squad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of UAPA, Arms act and Explosives act, the Srinagar Police informed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar, 10 kg bucket IED, 2 hand grenade recovered | Representative pic/ IANS
Jammu and Kashmir: Three hybrid terrorists have been arrested and 10 kgs bucket IED along with two hand grenades have been recovered from them on Tuesday.

