Jammu and Kashmir: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar, 10 kg bucket IED, 2 hand grenades recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: Three hybrid terrorists have been arrested and 10 kgs bucket IED along with two hand grenades have been recovered from them on Tuesday.
The IED is being destroyed at the place of recovery in the Rangreth area by the Bomb Disposal squad. A case has been registered under relevant sections of UAPA, Arms act and Explosives act, the Srinagar Police informed.
